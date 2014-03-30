U.S. rapper Benzino shot, injured during mother's funeral procession

BOSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Reality television star and rapper Benzino was shot and wounded, allegedly by his nephew, during the funeral procession for his mother outside Boston, authorities said on Sunday.

Benzino, star of the VH1 show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” was driving in the procession on Route 3 on Saturday when he was shot by his nephew, Gai Scott, who had pulled alongside in another vehicle, the Plymouth County, Massachusetts District Attorney said.

He was listed in good condition on Sunday at South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, Massachusetts, a spokeswoman said.

There had been “growing family tension” between Scott and Benzino, whose given name is Raymond Scott, the district attorney said in a statement.

Gai Scott, 36, was charged with assault with intent to murder. It was not immediately clear on Sunday whether he had a lawyer, and he could not be reached for comment.

Benzino, 48, is chief executive officer of Hip Hop Weekly, which said on its website that he had been shot in the arm and grazed on his back by a bullet.

The online report did not identify Benzino’s nephew as the shooter.

It published photographs of Benzino lying in a hospital bed with a bandaged arm in a sling. In one picture, he is sitting up in bed to pose with a friend. (Writing and reporting by Jonathan Allen; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Barber; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sandra Maler)