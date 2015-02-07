FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Olympian Bruce Jenner in car crash that killed other person -police
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 7, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Olympian Bruce Jenner in car crash that killed other person -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner was involved on Saturday in a Los Angeles-area crash that left another person dead, police said.

Jenner was an occupant in one of the three vehicles that crashed in the city of Malibu on the Pacific Coast Highway in which one person was killed, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Matthew Dunn.

The person who was killed was not immediately identified. Celebrity website TMZ showed photos of Jenner standing at the scene of the collision. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.