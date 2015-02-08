UPDATE 2-Ex-Olympian Bruce Jenner in car crash that killed one, police say

(Adds five injured, fourth vehicle involved)

By Alex Dobuzinskis

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner was involved in a four-car crash on a Southern California highway on Saturday that left one person dead, police said.

Jenner was an occupant in one of the vehicles that crashed in the beachside celebrity haven of Malibu on the Pacific Coast Highway, killing one person, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Jenner declined medical treatment at the scene near Los Angeles, said Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Matthew Dunn. The former track star, 65, made headlines earlier this week when People magazine reported that he had told family members he planned to become a woman.

The name of the person killed has not been released, and authorities did not immediately give the person’s gender or age.

Five other people injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lieutenant Jennifer Seetoo said in a statement. Their conditions were not released.

Celebrity website TMZ showed photos of Jenner standing at the scene of the collision, which left one car with its trunk damaged and its front end mangled and pushed in toward the driver’s seat.

TMZ, citing family sources close to Jenner, said he was being chased by paparazzi photographers at the time of the crash. It posted photos taken from a side angle that the website said showed the initial moment of impact in the multi-vehicle collision. The photos were credited to Splash News/INF.

A representative from Splash News was not immediately available to comment.

Sheriff’s officials declined to confirm whether photographers might have been chasing Jenner, saying it was early in their investigation.

Dunn said he did not know if Jenner was driving or if he was just a passenger in the crash. He had earlier said three vehicles were involved, but sheriff’s officials later confirmed there was a fourth vehicle.

Jenner won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. He gained renewed fame when in 2007 he and members of his household began starring in the reality television series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which mainly followed the exploits of Kim Kardashian and the other children of Jenner’s now ex-wife.

Representatives for E!, the cable network that airs the show, have declined to comment to Reuters on the People magazine report on Jenner’s gender change and a representative for the former Olympian could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Grebler and Christian Plumb)