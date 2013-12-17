Country singer Cagle arrested in Texas on drunk driving charge

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Country music singer Chris Cagle was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving drunk in the north Texas city of Greenville, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday.

Cagle, 45, was pulled over for running a red light while driving a 2008 pickup truck, police said. He was interviewed by a highway patrol officer and then arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department said in a statement.

“Mr. Cagle was transported to the Hunt County Jail in Greenville and booked in without incident,” the statement said.

Cagle, whose song “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out” was No. 1 on Billboard’s country music chart about a decade ago, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)