FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Country singer Cagle arrested in Texas on drunk driving charge
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 17, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Country singer Cagle arrested in Texas on drunk driving charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Country music singer Chris Cagle was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving drunk in the north Texas city of Greenville, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday.

Cagle, 45, was pulled over for running a red light while driving a 2008 pickup truck, police said. He was interviewed by a highway patrol officer and then arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department said in a statement.

“Mr. Cagle was transported to the Hunt County Jail in Greenville and booked in without incident,” the statement said.

Cagle, whose song “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out” was No. 1 on Billboard’s country music chart about a decade ago, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.