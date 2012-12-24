Actor Jack Klugman, famed for U.S. TV role on "The Odd Couple," dead at 90

LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Emmy-winning actor Jack Klugman, a versatile, raspy-voiced mainstay of U.S. television during the 1970s and early ‘80s through his starring roles in “The Odd Couple” and “Quincy, M.E.,” died on Monday at the age of 90, his son said.

Klugman, whose pairing with Tony Randall on “The Odd Couple” created one of television’s most memorable duos, died at his home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles following a period of declining health, according to his son, Adam Klugman.

“He went very suddenly and peacefully ... he was there one minute and gone the next,” the actor’s son told Reuters. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)