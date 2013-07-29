Radio show personality Kidd Kraddick died of cardiac arrest -coroner

July 29 (Reuters) - Popular radio and TV host David “Kidd” Kraddick, the host of the syndicated show “Kidd Kraddick in the Morning”, died of cardiac disease, according to the deputy coroner of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

The Texas-based host whose program aired on dozens of radio stations across the United States, passed away on Saturday at a golf tournament held to raise money for his foundation, Kidd’s Kids, according to a joint statement from the morning show and its syndicate, YEA Networks.

Kraddick, 53, was with colleagues from the radio show at a country club in Gretna, Louisiana when he fell ill and was taken to a local hospital, Deputy Coroner Dr Granville Morse said. Kraddick lost consciousness while in the car on the way to the Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank hospital, Morse said.

“The emergency team did an heroic work to try to resuscitate Mr. Kraddick but despite all their efforts, he expired,” Morse said.

Kraddick was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday at the hospital, Morse added.

A staple of the Texas radio market since 1984, David “Kidd” Kraddick won the Marconi Award in 2006 as radio personality of the year and his morning show crew was recently added to the nationally syndicated TV show “Dish Nation,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

Monday morning’s show was brief and started an hour later than usual, at 7 a.m., according to the Dallas Morning News.

“Our hearts are very heavy at the loss of Kidd Kraddick, and words are very difficult for us to come up with at this time,” said an announcement made at 6 a.m.

Kraddick had one daughter, Caroline, a spokesman for Kraddick’s family said.