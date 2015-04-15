FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rules wife of former L.A. Clippers owner owed $2.6 million - AP
April 15, 2015

Judge rules wife of former L.A. Clippers owner owed $2.6 million - AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - A Los Angeles judge ruled on Tuesday that the wife of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling is owed $2.6 million from the woman he lavished with gifts and was behind his downfall, the Associated Press reported.

Shelly Sterling said in her lawsuit that V. Stiviano, who recorded the now-infamous racist remarks by Donald Sterling that led the NBA last year to ban him for life and force the sale of the Clippers franchise, was essentially a gold digger who seduced her husband into providing money and gifts.

Attorneys for both sides could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

