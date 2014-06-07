FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor Tracy Morgan hurt in New Jersey road accident
June 7, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Actor Tracy Morgan hurt in New Jersey road accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWARK, New Jersey, June 7 (Reuters) - The actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was seriously hurt in a road accident involving six or more vehicles on the New Jersey Turnpike early Saturday morning, according to multiple news reports.

Morgan, best known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock”, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in critical condition, NBC10 reported.

A hospital spokeswoman referred queries to Morgan’s publicist, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morgan was one of several passengers traveling in a limo bus that overturned when several vehicles crashed into each other, according to the media reports. (Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
