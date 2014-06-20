FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comic Tracy Morgan, hurt in NJ collision, moves to rehab facility
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 20, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Comic Tracy Morgan, hurt in NJ collision, moves to rehab facility

Ellen Wulfhorst

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, critically injured in a New Jersey highway collision earlier this month, has been moved to a rehabilitation center where he is expected to stay for a few weeks, his publicist said on Friday.

Morgan has been undergoing treatment at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, since the chain-reaction crash on June 7 that killed another comic and injured three other people.

“Tracy has been transferred to an undisclosed rehab center, where he is expected to remain for the next few weeks,” his publicist Lewis Kay said in a statement. “While he is continuing to show signs of improvement, he still has a long way to go.”

Morgan suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

The collision occurred near Cranbury Township, New Jersey, when a truck slammed into the back of a Mercedes limo bus carrying Morgan and several others, flipping it over.

Comedian James McNair, 62, known by his stage name Jimmy Mack, of Peekskill, New York, died at the scene.

The truck driver, a Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee who was driving a company tractor trailer, has been charged with vehicular homicide. He had not slept in more than 24 hours before the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

Morgan, 45, is best known for his roles on the TV shows “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live.”

The comics were returning from a performance in Delaware.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.