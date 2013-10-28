CORRECTED-'Rush' actress Olivia Wilde expecting first child -report

(Corrects spelling of surname in headline)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 27 (Reuters) - “Rush” actress Olivia Wilde is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiance and “Saturday Night Live” veteran Jason Sudeikis, People magazine reported on Sunday.

The 29-year-old actress, who first gained wide attention as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on Fox television’s medical drama “House,” met Sudeikis, 38, on the 2011 season finale of “SNL” and they began dating six months later. They became engaged in January of this year, according to People.

”They are incredibly happy,“ an unnamed source close to the couple was quoted as telling the magazine. ”They’re very excited to welcome a new member into their family.

People said representatives for the couple confirmed that Wilde, who co-stars as a 1970s supermodel in Ron Howard’s big-screen race car drama “Rush,” is pregnant with their first child, but there was no word on a due date.

Earlier this year, Wilde told fashion magazine Marie Claire that she was excited about starting a family with Sudeikis in the future, saying, “He’s so good with kids. ... I‘m open-minded about how many, but three is like a little party.”

Both performers have been previously married and divorced - Sudeikis to television writer and producer Kay Cannon and Wilde to documentary filmmaker Tao Raspoli. Those unions ended in 2010 and 2011, respectively, without children. (Writing by Steve Gorman and Paul Simao)