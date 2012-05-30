FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-U.S. March oil demand down 6.38 pct from year ago-EIA
#Energy
May 30, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-U.S. March oil demand down 6.38 pct from year ago-EIA

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table, API report comparison)	
    WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand in March was
weaker than expected, falling more than 6 percent from a year
ago, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.	
    The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum
Supply Monthly report that oil demand for the world's top
consumer dropped to 18.020 million barrels per day in March,
which was 194,000 bpd lower than previously estimated.	
    Demand was off by a 1.228 million bpd, or 6.38 percent, from
the 19.248 million bpd posted for the month last year.	
    U.S. gasoline consumption was revised up slightly to 8.633
million bpd, but was still down 1.34 percent from March 2011.	
    The EIA's demand figures for March stand in stark contrast
to the American Petroleum Institute's figures for the month. In
a report released last month, API said oil demand fell just 1.3
percent from a year ago in March, while gasoline consumption
actually climbed 3 percent.  	
    EIA said demand for distillate fuels tumbled 12 percent from
a year ago to 3.514 million bpd in March, while jet fuel use was
down 0.5 percent at 1.382 million bpd.	
                        	
                       EIA Monthly Demand Data	
                   (In millions of barrels per day)	
    	
                     Prev Est   *********Change vs*************	
                      March     Prev Est   Yr Ago    Yr ago pct	
Gasoline    8.633      8.569     0.75%       8.750      -1.34%	
Distillate    3.514      3.584    -1.95%       3.993     -12.00%	
Jet Fuel    1.382      1.343     2.90%       1.389      -0.50%	
Residual    0.416      0.376    10.64%       0.547     -23.95%	
Total           18.020  18.214    -1.07%      19.248      -6.38%	
    	
 *This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply
report with the previous weekly report and final year ago
numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly
report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S.
energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest
companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total
demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline,
distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table. 	
	
NOTE-U.S. year-on-year oil demand changes:	
    	
Feb 2012   -0.7 pct	
Jan 2012   -4.5 pct	
Dec 2011   -5.0 pct	
Nov 2011   -1.3 pct	
Oct 2011   -2.2 pct	
Sept 2011  -3.3 pct	
Aug 2011   -2.6 pct	
July 2011  -4.0 pct	
June 2011  -1.3 pct	
May 2011   -2.7 pct    	
	
 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and
David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
