BOSTON The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is
probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a
benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most
of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court
papers show.
The inquiry focuses on Good Days, which operates a co-pay
assistance program that it says since 2003 has provided more
than $1 billion in assistance to patients to buy expensive drugs
for chronic and terminal diseases.
The Texas-based charity, previously known as Chronic Disease
Fund Inc, has since February filed several lawsuits in federal
courts in three states and the District of Columbia to quash
summonses the IRS served on drug companies that donated to it.
In court papers, the IRS said that in 2011, about 95 percent
of the $129.3 million in assistance the charity provided
patients to cover co-pays was spent on drugs made by the
companies that had made donations for specific diseases.
"In other words, the vast majority of funds that are
'donated' by a pharmaceutical manufacturer are returned to it in
the form of co-pay assistance," Cathy Tai, an IRS agent, said in
court papers.
The IRS sent summonses to Novartis AG, Roche
Holding AG's Genentech unit, Johnson & Johnson,
Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
and Biogen Inc seeking information about
donations to Good Days, court papers show.
Robert Zinkham, a lawyer for Good Days, said it has been
undergoing an IRS audit for almost four years. Good Days in
court papers said it is "fully independent" from its donors.
Bayer and Novartis said they are cooperating with the IRS.
Genentech said it acts in accordance with the law. J&J said it
has no control over such charities. Other companies did not
respond to requests for comment.
Bloomberg first reported the IRS inquiry.
As drug price increases have drawn the ire of politicians
and the healthcare industry, concern has grown that donations
from pharmaceutical companies to patient-assistance groups may
be contributing to price inflation.
Drug companies are prohibited from subsidizing co-payments
for patients enrolled in government healthcare programs like
Medicare.
But they may donate to non-profits that provide co-pay
assistance as long as they are independent from the companies.
Several drugmakers have disclosed they received
subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts
related to their support for patient-assistance charities.
Zinkham said Good Days also received a subpoena but the
probe appeared unrelated to the IRS audit.