Olympic U.S. swimming champion Phelps arrested for drunken driving
September 30, 2014

Olympic U.S. swimming champion Phelps arrested for drunken driving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps was arrested for drunken driving early on Tuesday after speeding and then crossing the double-lane lines inside the Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said.

Phelps was clocked by radar at around 1:40 a.m. traveling 84 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said. The 18-time Olympic gold medalist was booked and released.

Police said Phelps was “unable to perform satisfactorily a series of standard field sobriety tests,” adding that the Baltimore native was cooperative “throughout the process.”

Representatives for Phelps could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Susan Heavey)

