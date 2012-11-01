Pimco's Gross says US policies could lead to disruptive markets

BOSTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - William Gross, co-chief investment officer of America’s biggest bond mutual fund, said recent U.S. policies are not generating the kind of growth needed to kick-start the economy and may usher in “disruptive financial markets” in the future.

In a four-page letter posted on his Pacific Investment Management Co.’s website, Gross said the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing policies have fizzled.

“Financial repression and quantitative easing were supposed to be the extraordinary monetary policies that kick-started the real economy in the other direction. They have not,” Gross wrote in the letter.

And if growth does not pick up soon, Gross said, he sees a “growing risk that the negative consequences of misguided monetary and fiscal policy might lead to disruptive financial markets at some future point.”

The letter was titled “Time to Vote,” but he did not endorse either candidate in next week’s presidential election.

Gross, who coined the phrase “New Normal,” for a prolonged period of slow growth, also warned investors that the days of strong returns are likely gone.

“We are in a ‘New Normal’ world,” Gross said, adding that this means Treasury yields should stay low and that money market funds will continue to pay hardly anything at all.

“The ‘cult of equity - or better yet the cult of ‘total return’ - for both bonds and stocks - is over, if that definition presumes a resumption of historical patterns anywhere close to double digits,” Gross said.