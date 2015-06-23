Truck collision causes hazmat leak from pipeline in Houston

June 22 (Reuters) - An 18-wheeler truck hit a gas pipeline in La Porte, Houston, killing the driver and causing a leak of hazardous material on Monday, news website myfoxhouston.com reported.

Fire officials said the ruptured pipleline leaked a large quantity of propylene on Highway 225, blocking the road between Allen Genoa and Goodyear, according to the report.

Crews were trying to cap the leak, the report said. It did not name the company that operates the pipeline. Fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

Source: (bit.ly/1BImFr0)