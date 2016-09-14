FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Colonial says about 6,000 barrels of gasoline leaked in Alabama
September 14, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Colonial says about 6,000 barrels of gasoline leaked in Alabama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co said on Wednesday a leak in one of its refined products lines spilled about 6,000 barrels of gasoline in Shelby County, Alabama.

The company had shut down its main gasoline and distillates lines on Friday after discovering the leak. It has since restarted Line 2, its distillate line, and expects to restart Line 1, its gasoline line, completely by this weekend.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

