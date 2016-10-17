FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Dakota Access says construction equipment burned costs millions
October 17, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

Dakota Access says construction equipment burned costs millions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dakota Access LLC, operator of the controversial pipeline carrying oil from North Dakota to the U.S. Gulf Coast, said on Monday that construction equipment burned by unknown individuals over the weekend cost millions of dollars.

Authorities suspect arson in the fire, which took place in Reasnor, Iowa, along the construction of the pipeline route, according to an AP report.

The Standing Rock Sioux oppose the 1,100-mile (1,886-km) pipeline being developed by Energy Transfer Partners LP, which they say threatens water supply and sacred sites. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

