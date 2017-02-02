FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Enterprise says Seaway pipeline to resume service by Feb. 7
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 5:47 PM / 7 months ago

Enterprise says Seaway pipeline to resume service by Feb. 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway pipeline is expected to resume service on or before Tuesday following its closure due to a leak in Collin County, Texas, earlier this week, the company said on Thursday.

The company continued to make progress in repairing its 30-inch (76-cm) diameter pipeline, which was struck by a third-party contractor on Monday, according to a company statement.

The 400,000-barrel-per-day pipeline, which brings crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, down to the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a joint venture between Enterprise Products Partners LP, the operator, and Enbridge Inc.. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.