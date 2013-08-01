FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon pipeline leak caused by manufacturing defect -U.S. report
August 1, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Exxon pipeline leak caused by manufacturing defect -U.S. report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A leak in Exxon Mobil’s Pegasus pipeline, which spilled thousands of barrels of crude oil in a small Arkansas town in March, was caused by a manufacturing defect, and the line will remain shut until it can be restarted safely, U.S. regulators said on Thursday.

A review of the accident, conducted by Hurst Metallurgical Research Laboratory, found the pipeline failure “resulted from an original manufacturing defect of the electronic resistance welded pipe,” a spokesman for the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said.

The 95,000 barrel per day pipeline has been shut since spilling about 5,000 barrels of Canadian crude in Mayflower, Arkansas.

