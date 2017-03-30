Green groups sue Trump administration for approving Keystone pipeline

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Six environmental groups on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in a federal court in Montana to challenge its decision to approve construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

The groups said the State Department, which granted the permit needed for the pipeline to cross the Canada-U.S. border, relied on an "outdated and incomplete environmental impact statement" when making its decision earlier this month. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)