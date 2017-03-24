WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump will make an announcement on TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline later on Friday morning, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a post on Twitter.

Trump's announcement, scheduled for 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), comes after the company earlier on Friday said the U.S. Department of State had issued a presidential permit for construction of the pipeline linking Canadian oil sands to U.S. refiners. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)