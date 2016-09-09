FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. Judge allows North Dakota pipeline construction to proceed
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 9, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. Judge allows North Dakota pipeline construction to proceed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday allowed construction to proceed on a crude oil pipeline in North Dakota, denying a request from Native American tribes to enjoin the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permits for the project.

U.S. Judge James Boasberg ruled that the Corps "likely" complied with federal law in permitting the 1,100 mile (1,770 km), $3.7 billion Dakota Access pipeline, which would be the first to bring crude oil from the Bakken shale directly to refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.