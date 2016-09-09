FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. blocks N.Dakota pipeline construction after court allows it to proceed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Department will not allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to proceed on Army Corps land near a lake in North Dakota until it can review past decisions relating to the site, according to a statement on Friday.

The U.S. Justice, Interior and Army Departments said in joint statement that they asked the company building the pipeline to voluntarily halt construction near the lake after a federal judge on Friday allowed construction to proceed, denying a request from Native American tribes who say the pipeline endangers rivers and sacred land. (Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
