10 months ago
Phillips 66 expects Dakota Access permit to be granted
October 28, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 10 months ago

Phillips 66 expects Dakota Access permit to be granted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 expects a permit for a controversial oil pipeline under the Missouri River near Native American land in North Dakota to be granted, the U.S. refiner's chief executive said on Friday.

"There's not that much left to be finished once we get the easement to go underneath the Missouri River," Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts on a conference call. "So I think that can be wrapped up in relatively short order. Obviously we need to get started on that. We would expect that we will get that." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
