WASHINGTON, June 29 The United States has issued
permits for three NuStar Logistics, L.P. pipelines
crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, the State Department said in a
statement on Thursday.
The permit for the New Burgos Pipeline authorizes
construction, operation and maintenance of a new pipeline
capable of delivering up to 108,000 barrels per day of refined
petroleum products, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near
Peñitas, Texas, the State Department said.
Two other permits were issued for existing pipelines
crossing the border near Laredo and Peñitas, Texas to reflect a
name change and authorize transport of a broader range of
petroleum products, the State Department said.
