RPT-U.S. judge denies FDA's bid to stay ruling on "morning-after" pill
May 10, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

RPT-U.S. judge denies FDA's bid to stay ruling on "morning-after" pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Jessica Dye

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge in New York on Friday declined to temporarily halt a court order directing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make emergency contraception available over-the-counter to girls of all ages.

However, U.S. District Judge Edward Korman in Brooklyn said he would give the FDA until May 13 to ask a federal appeals court in Manhattan to stay the order, which had been scheduled to take effect May 10. Korman on April 5 ordered the FDA to lift age and point-of-access restrictions on all levonorgestrel-based emergency contraception - also known as the “morning-after” pill or “Plan B” - to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

The FDA has appealed the April 5 ruling.

