FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA wins temporary halt on some morning-after pills
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 6:30 PM / in 4 years

FDA wins temporary halt on some morning-after pills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday won a temporary halt to part of a court order directing it to make emergency contraception available to girls over the counter.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said the FDA need not provide over-the-counter access to one-pill variants of emergency contraceptives while the agency appeals the April 5 order by U.S. District Judge Edward Korman in Brooklyn, New York.

However, the appeals court refused to halt the part of the order requiring access to two-pill variants, saying the FDA did not meet the standard necessary for a stay.

Korman had ordered the FDA to lift age and point-of-access limits on emergency contraception, known as the “morning-after” pill or “Plan B,” that helps prevent unwanted pregnancies.

The 2nd Circuit said it will hear the FDA’s appeal on an expedited basis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.