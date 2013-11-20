FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Learjet crashes off Florida coast after takeoff
November 20, 2013 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

Learjet crashes off Florida coast after takeoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - A private jet with perhaps four people aboard crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

The plane, a Learjet headed for the Mexican resort city of Cozumel, went down several miles east of Fort Lauderdale shortly after 8 p.m. (0100 GMT Wednesday), Lieutenant Commander Gabe Somma said.

“A debris field has been located,” he said, adding that the Coast Guard had received reports that four people were aboard the aircraft. Somma said he could not confirm the number, and there was no immediate word on whether anyone had survived.

Coast Guard aircraft and surface craft have been deployed to the scene, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, he said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Steve Gorman and Mohammad Zargham)

