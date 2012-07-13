FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plane returns to JFK after suspicious wires found, couple arrested
July 13, 2012

Plane returns to JFK after suspicious wires found, couple arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - A Madrid-bound Delta Air Lines passenger plane returned to New York’s JFK airport on Thursday after suspicious wires were found in a toilet, and a couple was taken into custody, an authoritative source said.

The source told Reuters that the man being held was of Middle Eastern origin, while the woman was from Argentina.

The wires found in the toilet were not part of the plane’s systems, the source said. They were found shortly after the plane had taken off for Madrid. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Jonathan Thatcher)

