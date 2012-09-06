Plane ordered back to Philadelphia on suspicion of explosives

PHILADELPHIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A US Airways plane bound for Dallas was ordered back to Philadelphia International Airport early on Thursday after police received a report of explosives onboard, authorities said.

The call came to Philadelphia police at about 7 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) and the plane, Flight 1267, which had taken off for Dallas a short time earlier, was diverted back to the airport, authorities said.

The FBI said authorities were speaking to one person of interest in the incident and that no explosives had been found on the plane.

“The plane is cleared,” FBI spokesman J.J. Klaver said.

Live television images showed the plane parked on the runway at Philadelphia’s airport, with passengers on a bus being transported away from the aircraft.