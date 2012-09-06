FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plane ordered back to Philadelphia on suspicion of explosives
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Plane ordered back to Philadelphia on suspicion of explosives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A US Airways plane bound for Dallas was ordered back to Philadelphia International Airport early on Thursday after police received a report of explosives onboard, authorities said.

The call came to Philadelphia police at about 7 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) and the plane, Flight 1267, which had taken off for Dallas a short time earlier, was diverted back to the airport, authorities said.

The FBI said authorities were speaking to one person of interest in the incident and that no explosives had been found on the plane.

“The plane is cleared,” FBI spokesman J.J. Klaver said.

Live television images showed the plane parked on the runway at Philadelphia’s airport, with passengers on a bus being transported away from the aircraft.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.