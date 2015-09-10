U.S. House Speaker Boehner says goal is to stop sale of 'baby parts'

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said the goal in negotiations over funding for Planned Parenthood was to avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1 but also to stop the sale of “baby parts.”

“The goal here is not to shut down the government. The goal is to stop these horrific practices of organizations selling baby parts,” Boehner told reporters.

Conservatives have pushed to cut off federal funding for Planned Parenthood as Congress works on a stopgap funding bill for the federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Alina Selyukh)