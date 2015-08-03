U.S. Senate blocks Republican legislation defunding planned parenthood

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Republican legislation prohibiting federal funding for Planned Parenthood failed to gather enough support in the U.S. Senate on Monday, halting at least for now moves to punish the group for its role in gathering fetal tissue from abortions.

Senate Democrats succeeded in stopping the bill on a procedural vote. Sixty votes were needed to advance the legislation in the 100-person chamber; but it only received 53, with 46 voting against. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Doina Chiacu)