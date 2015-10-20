FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smithfield N. Carolina hog plant to resume partial operations by Wednesday
October 20, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Smithfield N. Carolina hog plant to resume partial operations by Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer, will resume partial operations at its Tar Heel, North Carolina, packing plant on Wednesday after shoring up part of the roof that gave way on Monday, a company spokeswoman said.

The Tar Heel plant is the largest packing plant in the world, with estimated slaughter capacity of more than 34,000 head per day.

Maintenance crews are investigating and repairing a roof beam that had separated over part of the plant. Partial operations are expected to resume on Wednesday and the plant should be fully operational on Thursday, said Smithfield’s director of corporate communications, Kathleen Kirkham.

Employees were sent home on Monday to ensure their safety, said Kirkham, adding that nearby Smithfield plants, including Tar Heel when it becomes fully operational, are running additional shifts to make up for production losses.

Smithfield is a wholly owned subsidiary of China-based pork processor WH Group Ltd, which acquired it for nearly $5 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
