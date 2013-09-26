West Virginia University tops Playboy's 2013 party school list

Sept 26 (Reuters) - West Virginia University can claim a new national title - the United States’ top party school.

Playboy magazine has released its 2013 ranking of the country’s 10 hardest-partying universities and West Virginia claimed the No. 1 spot for the first time.

Playboy, which plans to publish the rankings in its October issue, pointed to two big annual parties at West Virginia - FallFest and St. Patrick’s Day.

The gatherings are when “thousands of strapping Mountaineers take to the streets to major in booze-fueled debauchery and minor in public disturbance,” the magazine said.

The University of Wisconsin ranked No. 2, followed by the University of Colorado, the University of Southern California and Florida State University.

Rounding out the top 10 were the University of Texas, Louisiana State University, the University of Georgia, Arizona State University and the University of Maryland.

Playboy said the ranking is based in part on data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Economic Census and feedback from more than 12 million social media fans of the magazine. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)