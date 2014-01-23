Playtex recalls a million pacifier clips, cites choking hazard

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Baby products manufacturer Playtex, a unit of Energizer Holdings is recalling more than one million pacifier holder clips after it received reports that they develop cracks, consumer safety officials said on Thursday.

The cracks can cause small parts of the clip to break off, posing a potential choking threat to infants, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Consumers should immediately take the recalled pacifier holders away from infants,” Playtex posted on its website.

While there have been no known injuries, the product safety commission said there had been 99 reports of cracked clips.

The clips are designed to attach pacifiers to clothing, diaper bags and strollers and retail for $3.

A Playtex spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The company is offering a full refund to customers. Some 1.25 million clips were sold in the United States and Canada from mid-2010 through late 2013.