PNC must face homeowners' RICO claims over insurance - ruling
March 25, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

PNC must face homeowners' RICO claims over insurance - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PNC Bank must face claims that it engaged in racketeering by overcharging homeowners for property insurance, a federal judge in Miami has ruled, while cautioning that the allegations may face headwinds in later stages of the case.

Monday’s ruling means the bank could face triple damages under the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in a proposed class action filed last year by a team of law firms including Podhurst Orseck and Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GTzdJB

