CORRECTED-Baltimore woman seen striking teenager for rioting cheered as 'Mom of Year'
April 28, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Baltimore woman seen striking teenager for rioting cheered as 'Mom of Year'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of police commissioner’s name to Batts in fourth paragraph)

By Barbara Goldberg

April 28 (Reuters) - An unidentified woman captured on video slapping a teenage boy for taking part in the Baltimore riots, a reprimand that went viral online on Tuesday, won praise from the city’s police commissioner and was heralded on social media as “Mom of the Year.”

The unidentified woman was videotaped by Baltimore television WMAR chasing a teenager, clad in a hoodie with his face covered, beating him and demanding he “take that fucking mask off.”

The station reported the woman saw her son throwing rocks while watching coverage of the mayhem on Monday and ran out to stop him.

Police Commissioner Anthony Batts praised her as “one mother who grabbed her child who had a hood on his head and she started smacking him on the head because she was so embarrassed,” the station reported.

“I wish I had more parents that took charge of their kids out there tonight,” he said.

The woman’s insistent pursuit of the boy went viral online, and it won applause from Fox News contributor Charles Payne who called her “Mom of the Year” on Twitter. His comment was marked as a favorite by hundreds of people.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
