Two Chicago officers face civil trial over shooting of black teen

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A civil trial was scheduled to begin on Monday in a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and two police officers for the alleged use of unjustified force in the 2011 shooting death of an 18-year-old black man.

Police conduct against African-Americans has come under increased scrutiny following the recent deaths of young black men such as Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Freddie Gray in Baltimore at the hands of police officers, stirring protests nationwide.

In the Chicago case, officers Noel Morgan and Tracy Adler were trying to arrest Parise Mercer after a July shooting outside a restaurant. Authorities said Mercer ran and pointed a gun at them. Both officers fired and Mercer was struck by one bullet in the back and died.

A prosecutor determined the shooting to be justified.

Mercer’s mother, plaintiff Wanda Edwards, has said her son was not the shooter and did not have a gun. Witnesses said the shooter had long hair, wore a white shirt and was taller and heavier than Mercer, who was short and slim and wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

Edwards brought the claim under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits excessive force, and is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Coleman has denied defense petitions for summary judgment, saying almost all of the facts are disputed. The defendants have argued the officers’ use of their weapons was reasonable under the circumstances.

Chicago last year paid out $50 million in settlements and judgments in civil cases alleging police wrongdoing. More than 40 lawsuits alleging police misconduct went to trial last year. Chicago prevails in about 75 percent of the trials, according to the city’s law department. (Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz)