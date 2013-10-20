FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Philadelphia police chief warns of potential curse of technology
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 20, 2013 / 6:29 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Philadelphia police chief warns of potential curse of technology

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects reference in first paragraph to chief from officer)

By Chris Francescani

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Government surveillance is sparking debate over public security and personal privacy, and the technology will be “both the benefactor and the curse of policing,” according to one of the nation’s top police chiefs.

The latest tools such as facial recognition software and mobile license plate readers will demand that law enforcement “be thoughtful about technology,” Philadelphia Police Chief Charles Ramsey said on Saturday at the start of the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, an annual gathering of top law enforcement officials.

Police leaders must recognize the complex implications of such advances, he said.

“Imagine instead of driving down the street scanning license tags, driving down the street checking the faces of individuals walking down the street,” Ramsey said.

“We have to remind ourselves - just because we can do something doesn’t mean we should do it.”

The week-long annual conference draws police officials from around the nation and beyond with dozens of workshops, product exhibits and conferences.

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, were slated to speak to the conference attendees on Monday.

Ramsey, who heads the nation’s oldest police department, founded in 1797, added that technological developments are transforming not just police strategies but the public’s expectations of law enforcement.

“We live in an era where cameras are everywhere, and information is instantly posted on the Internet,” Ramsey said. “All this means we’re under the constant scrutiny of the media and the watchful eye of countless private cameras and cell phones.”

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.