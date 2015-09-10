Fired Cincinnati police chief may sue city after critical memo

(Reuters) - Former Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell said he is considering suing the city after his firing by a city manager who criticized his performance in a publicly released memo.

Blackwell told reporters outside a city council meeting on Wednesday after he was fired that the allegations against him were “B.S.” and that he planned to meet with an attorney to file a lawsuit against Cincinnati.

Blackwell said his policing methods received national recognition, but that he never had the support of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley or City Manager Harry Black.

“I was never able to command the department as it needed to be led,” said Blackwell, who was a deputy chief in Columbus, Ohio, before he joined the Cincinnati department in 2013.

Black’s memo said Blackwell was fired on Wednesday because his leadership style created a work environment of hostility and retaliation, he did not provide necessary leadership and disregarded the chain of command.

Assistant chief Eliot Isaac was named interim police chief.

The memo also said Blackwell was obsessed with self-promotion and took selfies along the funeral procession route of an officer who was fatally shot in June.

A “We’ve Got Blackwell’s Back” Facebook page by a group of citizens calls for a stop to the political attacks on Blackwell and offers comments supporting him.

Blackwell’s ouster came two months after Cranley touted the department’s police-community relations following the indictment on murder charges of a former University of Cincinnati police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.

After Blackwell’s firing, Cranley said in a statement department conditions were untenable and “a change had to be made.”

Local Fraternal Order of Police President Kathy Harrell said she was not surprised by Blackwell’s firing and had heard of numerous complaints about the chief’s internal communications.

“Being a police commander is like working on a tripod: you have the those people you answer to, the community and those you lead and if you ignore one of them you can fall down,” she said.