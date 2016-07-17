FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police responding to reports officers shot in Baton Rouge -USA Today
July 17, 2016

Police responding to reports officers shot in Baton Rouge -USA Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are responding to reports that multiple officers have been shot, news outlet USA Today said, citing local television stations.

The southern city was the scene of a deadly encounter between a black man and white policemen, which the U.S. Department of Justice is currently investigating.

Earlier this month, a gunman in Dallas fatally shot five police officers at a protest over the Baton Rouge killing and a separate police shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by David Evans)

