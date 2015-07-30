Judge sets $1 million bond for Ohio officer charged in murder

(Reuters) - A judge on Thursday set a bond of $1 million for a former University of Cincinnati campus police officer charged with the murder of an unarmed black man he had stopped for a missing license plate.

Ray Tensing, 25, pleaded not guilty at the arraignment before Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan in Cincinnati. After she set bail, some people in the courtroom began applauding; she ordered them to stop.

The next court date was set for August 19.

Tensing was indicted on Wednesday on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the July 19 death of Samuel DuBose, 43, who was shot in the head during a traffic stop. Tensing, who turned himself in and spent the night in jail in isolation, appeared in court in gray, striped prison clothes.

The incident was the latest in a series of fatal police confrontations in the United States that have raised questions about police use of force against minorities.

A body-camera video played for reporters on Wednesday showed how the traffic stop escalated into deadly violence. After failing to provide a driver’s license at Tensing’s request, DuBose tried to prevent Tensing from opening the car door as the officer ordered him to remove his seat belt.

The car started slowly rolling forward as Tensing reached in and yelled for him to stop. The officer pulled his gun and fired once, killing DuBose.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said Tensing was not dragged by the car, as the officer had reported, but instead fell backwards after shooting DuBose in the head. Deters said Tensing should have let DuBose drive away.

Tensing was fired by university police on Wednesday. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

His attorney, Stew Mathews, told reporters on Wednesday that Tensing had feared for his life during the altercation with DuBose, so he drew his weapon. He said it was possible Tensing’s family could raise the 10 percent of the bond needed to release him from custody.

“He’s feeling like he’s been run over by a train,” Mathews said.

Terina Allen, the victim’s sister, said the video evidence from Tensing proved that DuBose was a peaceful man.

“Sam would have never did to that police officer what that police officer did to Sam,” Allen said.

Deters said his office was investigating a second officer who had backed Tensing’s version of the traffic stop. (Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz and Mary Wisniewski)