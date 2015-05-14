Jury clears six Philadelphia police officers in corruption trial

(Reuters) - A jury on Thursday found six Philadelphia police officers not guilty of charges that they stole money from drug suspects, used excessive force and lied on search warrants and in court testimony.

The officers, all members of the elite narcotics unit, were acquitted in the federal corruption trial of a range of charges including conspiracy, kidnapping, extortion and assault.

Prosecutors had argued that all six veteran officers abused their power. But the defense disparaged the credibility of witnesses who included more than a dozen drug dealers and a former police officer who admitted to committing what he said were thousands of crimes while on duty.

Prosecutors and witnesses said the six accused officers threatened and beat drug suspects, planted evidence, skimmed cash and lied on official police reports.

When the six were arrested last summer, Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey called the allegations “one of the worst cases of police corruption I have ever seen.”

But the defense prevailed, using a tactic of attacking the credibility of the witnesses, including former police officer Jeffrey Walker, who pleaded guilty and testified against his former colleagues.

More than a hundred drug cases in which the defendants were involved between 2006 and 2012 have been thrown out.