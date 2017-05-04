Civil rights activists said on Wednesday they
fear the U.S. Justice Department's decision not to charge two
white officers in the 2016 death of a black man in Louisiana
signals that civil rights protections in the United States could
erode.
"This is a seminal moment, and there will be many of them,"
Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter organizer, said in a
telephone interview.
"We are not going to sit in the house. We are not going to
submit," said Abdullah, who is chairwoman of Pan-African Studies
at California State University, Los Angeles.
The Justice Department said on Wednesday that there was
insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges
against Baton Rouge officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake in
the highly publicized death of Alton Sterling, who was 37 at the
time.
Federal prosecutors said they could not prove beyond a
reasonable doubt that the officers' use of deadly force violated
Sterling's civil rights, in part because they could not confirm
whether he was reaching for a gun when he was shot on July 5,
2016, outside a convenience store.
"They are signaling that they do not want to hold any police
officer individually or any police department as an institution
accountable," Abdullah said.
Sterling's death was one of a number of killings of black
men by white officers that helped fuel the Black Lives Matter
movement. Caught on video, it ignited national protests.
After some high-profile shootings such as the 2014 killing
of Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson,
Missouri, the Justice Department under Obama investigated an
entire police departments for possible bias.
"That is what will be missing now," said Jeffery Robinson,
deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has pledged to hold law
enforcement officers responsible for civil rights offenses, but
he also has said the Obama administration unfairly targeted
police in such investigations. He has ordered a review of
federal civil rights agreements with police departments.
The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division declined to
comment on criticism of the office, and White House officials
were not immediately available for comment.
Marjorie Esman, executive director of the American Civil
Liberties Union of Louisiana, said most of the investigation
into Sterling's death likely was conducted before Trump took
office.
"I don't think that we can draw any conclusions" from
Wednesday's decision, she said. "One case does not signal a
trend."
Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color Of Change, a
national racial justice organization, said civil rights
advocates should seek focus attempts to seek justice for victims
of excessive force by police at the local level.
"Communities of color have to be more vigilant in our
participation in local elections for races, such as district
attorney or mayor or the people who hire and fire police
chiefs," he said in a telephone interview.
