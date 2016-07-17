UPDATE 1-Baton Rouge shooter identified as Gavin Long by authorities - source

(Adds change in sourcing)

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The gunman who killed three police officers and wounded three others in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been identified as an American citizen named Gavin Long, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.

The source added that investigators also said there was reason to believe a 911 call may have been used to lure police to the shooting scene and that the possibility it had been a conspiracy was being examined.

Officials speaking publicly have not yet released the name of the suspected killer or any details, beyond saying they believed it was a single shooter.