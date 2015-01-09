New York police commissioner confirms slowdown by officers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City’s police commissioner conceded on Friday that there had been a widespread work slowdown by officers in the four weeks since two policemen were shot dead in an ambush, although he suggested it was coming to an end.

Commissioner Bill Bratton and Mayor Bill de Blasio had repeatedly said this week it was too soon to tell if a slowdown was underway, saying other factors may explain the drop in arrests and court summonses.

“Quite clearly, we’re in a slowdown,” Commissioner William Bratton said in an interview with National Public Radio, excerpts of which were released before a full broadcast Friday evening. “It is being corrected. We’ve been taking management initiatives to identify where it’s occurring; when it’s occurring.”

In a separate interview with WNYC radio on Friday, Bratton referred to a “pretty widespread stoppage.”

The shooting of the officers Dec. 20 as they sat in their patrol car in Brooklyn deepened a rift between police and de Blasio, derailing for now his campaign promise of 2013 to mend frayed relations between the police and black and Latino New Yorkers. Some police officers have taken to turning their backs on the mayor at public events.

The mayor angered some in the police force by saying he sympathizes with protesters who have taken to the streets in cities across the country in the past few months accusing police of being hostile towards black citizens.

In New York, the number of arrests across the city was down more than half last week compared with the same week the previous year, to 2,401 from 5,448. The number of criminal court summonses dropped more than 90 percent to 347 from 4,077.

Police unions have said they have not sanctioned any work stoppage or slowdown, although they have urged members to carefully adhere to police department safety guidelines, such as doubling up on certain patrols, even at the expense of speed.

Some union leaders have suggested the rift will continue until the mayor shows some sort of contrition, and that they in the meantime given up on talks with de Blasio. The mayor said this week said he has nothing to apologize for, and has a long record of support for the police department as a whole.