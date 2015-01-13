Case of South Carolina police chief accused of murder ends in mistrial

(Reuters) - A South Carolina judge declared a mistrial early on Tuesday after a jury said it was deadlocked in the case against a white former police chief accused in the 2011 shooting death of an unarmed black man.

Richard Combs, 38, was charged with murder after killing Bernard Bailey, 54, with his service weapon in the town hall parking lot in Eutawville, a town of about 300 people southeast of the state capital of Columbia.

The ex-chief said he fired his gun in self-defense. His trial, which began last week, came after deaths involving white police officers and unarmed black men have sparked protests across the United States.

Twelve jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict after 12 hours of deliberation that began on Monday, prosecutor David Pascoe told reporters. The judge declared a mistrial shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pascoe said he planned to retry the case.

Should that happen, defense attorney Wally Fayssoux said that he would seek a change of venue from Orangeburg, where the trial was held, given the amount of media attention the case drew.

“I think the fair thing is that both sides need to stop, take a breath, evaluate all the evidence now,” Fayssoux said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Pascoe “tried with every ounce of zeal in his office to prosecute (Combs) for murder and the jury wouldn’t do it,” Fayssoux added.

Combs shot Bailey on May 2, 2011, in what Pascoe called “an absolutely senseless act of violence” after Bailey came to speak with the newly appointed police chief about a traffic ticket issued to Bailey’s daughter.

At the town hall, Combs tried to serve Bailey, a former prison guard, with an arrest warrant for obstructing justice that stemmed from Bailey coming to the scene of the earlier traffic stop, Pascoe said during the trial.

After Bailey headed to the parking lot, Combs attempted to prevent him from driving away and fired three shots from his gun, striking Bailey in the chest, abdomen and head, Pascoe said.

The former chief testified last Friday that Bailey had shoved him in the parking lot, the New York Times reported. Bailey was then able to start his truck’s engine and, when he put it in reverse, the vehicle struck the left side of Combs’ body, Combs testified, according to the newspaper.

“I thought I was going to die,” Combs said, according to the Times. “I thought I was going to be run over by the truck.”