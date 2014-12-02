FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner: no decisions on gov't funding, limited immigration options
December 2, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Boehner: no decisions on gov't funding, limited immigration options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday said that no decisions have been made on a government funding bill but that consultations with fellow Republicans will continue.

Boehner also told reporters Republicans have “limited options” to deal directly with Obama’s recent immigration order.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at the same event, said the House of Representatives will pass legislation this week to renew “tax extender” tax breaks. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

