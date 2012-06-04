Former U.S. presidential candidate Cain to host radio show

ATLANTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain announced plans on Monday to return to talk radio next year with a nationally syndicated show.

Cain will replace talk show host Neal Boortz, a self-declared Libertarian who will retire in January after more than 40 years on the air. His show is broadcast on 200 radio stations across the country.

“Herman Cain is the logical successor for Neal,” Dan Kearney, vice president of WSB, an Atlanta-based radio station where Boortz hosts his program, said in a statement.

“He is very well known, passionate about his beliefs, not afraid to speak his mind and our listeners have shown they love him.”

Cain, a former chief executive officer of Godfather’s Pizza, ended his presidential bid in December following allegations of sexual misconduct. A political newcomer, he briefly reached front-runner status with his 9-9-9 plan to reduce the U.S. tax code to 9 percent on income, sales and corporate taxes.

Cain will begin his new morning radio talk show on Jan. 21, the same day as the presidential inauguration, WSB said.

“I promise the torch Boortz is handing off to me will blaze as bright, as bold, and as loud as ever,” Cain said in a statement.

Cain hosted an evening talk show on WSB before launching his presidential campaign.

His campaign faltered after accusations that he harassed several women and had an affair with an Atlanta businesswoman. Cain denied the accusations. (Editing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)