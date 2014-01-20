N.J. lieutenant governor denies linking Sandy funds to Hoboken development

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - New Jersey’s lieutenant governor on Monday denied a claim by the mayor of Hoboken that Governor Chris Christie’s administration linked release of Superstorm Sandy relief funds to approval of a Hoboken development project.

Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer has said that Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno told her Christie would withhold disaster recovery funding if Zimmer did not support a bid by the New York-based Rockefeller Group to build on several blocks in the city. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg)